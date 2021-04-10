NORTHUMBERLAND — North Shore Railroad reported no major damage to the tracks along Route 11 where a tractor-trailer crashed on Wednesday.
"Thankfully, there was no major damage to the tracks," said Loni Martz Briner, the public relations and media manager for North Shore Railroad in Northumberland. "The tracks are useable and the train is running."
The accident occurred near Ridge Road in Point Township near Keystone Insurance, sending one person to the hospital and causing traffic delays Wednesday afternoon. The truck left the roadway, crashing through metal guide rails and trees, and came to rest on its driver's side facing south toward Northumberland. A body of water was on the other side of the tracks.
Multiple firefighters extracted the driver from the truck cab and placed him on a stretcher. They secured the stretcher with rope before those firefighters escorted him up the embankment, and placed him in the ambulance. The driver appeared to be conscious and moving.
Police have not released any further details on the accident.