CENTRALIA — A project to cover up an abandoned portion of Route 61 commonly known as Graffiti Highway in Centralia will continue as planned, according to a borough official on Tuesday.
A change.org petition for saving Centralia hit nearly 5,000 signatures within 24 hours. A separate Facebook event was also created encouraging people to illegally "take a shovel and work together to uncover this beautiful piece of land" and to "see how much we can get uncovered before we get removed."
The decision of landowner Pagnotti Enterprises will not be reversed, said Tom Hynoski, the secretary, fire chief and emergency management agency director for Centralia.
"It's not a government decision, this is a private company. By the beginning of next week, the job will be over," said Hynoski. "We're just trying to get some peace and quiet here. These people (who visit) are out of control."
Landowner Pagnotti Enterprises, of Wilkes-Barre, hired Fox Coal Co. Mining to truck between 8,000 to 10,000 tons of dirt to cover the popular tourist destination. The abandoned .74-mile stretch of roadway, despite being on private property and no trespassing allowed, has become a landmark for illegal visitors for its cracked asphalt and hundreds of spray-painted words and images.
Since Gov. Wolf ordered nonessential businesses to shut down and issued a stay at home order for Pennsylvania residents due to the COVID-19 crisis, Hynoski said the area has seen an influx of people, more than usual. This has led to vandalism, theft, litter and people getting hurt, said Hynoski.
Centralia, located in Columbia County just a few miles outside Mount Carmel in Northumberland County, is perhaps Pennsylvania’s most famous ghost town after an underground mine fire started in 1962. Only a handful of houses and residents, the municipal building, a few cemeteries, and the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church just over the borough line still remain.
Otherwise, there are crumbling stone foundations, empty lots and an old portion of Route 61 commonly known as Graffiti Highway.
In 2018, PennDOT vacated and turned over the .74-mile stretch of Graffiti Highway in Centralia and Conyngham Township to Pitreal Corp, a coal mining company and subsidiary of Pagnotti Enterprises in Wilkes-Barre. Twenty-five years ago, PennDOT closed a portion of the road and constructed a new road around the old portion.
The reaction from the public has been harsh with both the petition and Facebook events.
"The Graffiti Highway is a historic landmark recognized by much of Pennsylvania's as well as surrounding states' young adult communities," wrote the petition's creator Nick Minnich. "Located outside of Centralia, Pennsylvania, this site has been a popular tourist destination for decades."
Minnich wrote that Pagnotti announced its plans with less than one day of notice and used the COVID-19 outbreak to "cover the land up undetected."
"The company states the reasoning for closing the site involves 'littering and liability,' yet these same concerns have been raised since the 1960s," wrote Minnich. "Rather than destroying this landmark, why not sell the land back to the government or find another peaceful resolution? Don't let this tragedy go by unnoticed. Sign this petition to help save the historic Graffiti Highway located in Centralia, Pennsylvania in the hopes that Governor Tom Wolf steps in."
Davena Laverty, of Lewisburg, said she did not sign the petition but is disappointed by the decision to cover up the land.
"I understand that it is private property and they have the right to close it," she said. "However, I was looking forward to visiting it this summer once the restrictions were lifted."
Stephanie Hines, of Milton, said she signed the petition but wasn't sure it would make any difference.
"If I want to complain about something, it makes me feel like I have the right to have a voice because I tried to do something," she said. "I’m not a native Pennsylvania resident, but have lived in Pennsylvania on and off for eight years. I haven’t been able to visit Centralia or the graffiti highway and it’s sad that it most likely won’t be an option."
If the owners wanted to ask for a donation or even charge a small entry fee, she said she would be willing to pay it.
"I call Pennsylvania home and love the opportunity to visit all the parts of Pennsylvania that make it unique," said Hines.
Hynoski said the company has made plenty of progress, having placed dirt about halfway up the abandoned highway. He said even the old guardrails will be replaced.
Police were called again on Tuesday to help deal with trespassers, he said.