SUNBURY — Two decorative light fixtures on a pier behind the wall at the Riverfront were smashed causing more than a $1,000 in damages, according to City Councilman Jim Eister.
The lights were knocked over leaving wires exposed and causing one of the decorative panels on the floor of the pier to be busted out, Eister said.
"It's a shame they would damage property like that," Eister said. "This is being utilized by families for enjoyment, and we are going to be doing everything in our powers to find out who did it. Whoever did this please come and talk to us and we will work with you. We want to know why someone would do this."
Mayor Kurt Karlovich said he is furious after learning of the damage.
"This is absolutely disgusting," he said. "I am appalled to know that someone would damage other people's property and I am asking anyone with information to contact the police department. We will not stand for this type of behavior in our city."
This is the second time in two years in which damage was done behind the wall as in July 2018, the gazebo along Front Street when wood railings around the gazebo were broken.
That damage cost the city about $500, Eister said.
The city has surveillance cameras located on top of the gazebo, and facing the pier, but do not currently work, according to city officials.
The camera system is being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and is also outdated, according to city officials.
To date, no one has been charged with last year's vandalism.
Sunbury Police are asking anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Northumberland County 911 or city police at 570-286-4584.