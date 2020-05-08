LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Community Pool won’t open Memorial Day Weekend, according to Shirley Brough, executive director, Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority.
Final determinations for the opening of the pool and summer camp will be based on state and federal pandemic guidelines, Brough said.
The Saint Mary Street Park is open for walking, however, the playground equipment and pavilions remain closed. The skate park also remains closed until further notice. The tennis courts are open but are not being sanitized for public use at this time, Brough said.
Contact Brough at director@bvrec.org for more information.