SUNBURY — The Shikellamy School District continues to make improvements in its sports departments as well as in the classroom and even in the JROTC program by heading to Washington D.C. later this year, according to Superintendent Jason Bendle.
Bendle announced that in the spring middle school soccer and middle school field hockey will practice and play games at the middle school field.
"We are really excited to utilize the middle school field and believe it will help with transportation," Bendle said.
Bendle also announced the physics classes at Shikellamy High School recently had the opportunity to learn about physics careers through the STEP UP program.
STEP UP consists of three parts. Developing a culture of inclusion and two lessons on careers through physics and women in physics.
Alexa Shaw, a senior said she was surprised to see how many degrees come from physics.
"I was shown how I can use a physics for a career," she said. "The class agreed that they were surprised how many types of careers can come from a physics degree and that physics undergraduates score better on LSATs and MCATS in part because physics teaches problem-solving in the real world."
This year Shikellamy High School Army JROTC Cadets are being led by LTC Bart Wagner, Bendle said.
"The cadets are honing their leadership and service skills as they plan and carry out cultural and historical observances in the schools and community throughout the year," Bendle said.
"The first events are occurring during Hispanic Heritage Month and will continue with American Indian Heritage Month, Veteran's Day, Holocaust Remembrance Day, Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and other events throughout the school year. Cadets will be heading to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and will have the opportunity to meet with some of our countries leaders."