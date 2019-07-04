MONTANDON — The proposed $75 million solar farm in upper Northumberland County would consist of approximately 240,000 solar modules, according to an official from the Colorado-based energy company Dakota Power Partners.
Erik Duncan, company director, said the modules measure at approximately 3-feet by 6-feet, which could change based on the final design.
Modules are also referred to as panels, online sources show.
Dakota Power Partners leased about 700 acres in East and West Chillisquaque townships and continue to pursue additional landowner agreements. Its proposed 70-megawatt, zero-emission system would generate enough electricity to power 13,000 average homes in Pennsylvania, Duncan said.
Dakota Power aims to finish construction of the system sometime in 2022 and connect to the PJM electricity grid that serves 13 states including Pennsylvania and the District of Columbia.
— ERIC SCICCHITANO