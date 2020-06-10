SUNBURY — Members of the public are permitted back inside Northumberland County buildings starting today.
Northumberland County Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano during a public Zoom meeting said the administration building at 399 Stadium Drive and other buildings, and the next public meeting on July 7, will be open to the public starting today. Northumberland County enters the green phase of reopening during the COVID-19 crisis on Friday.
"We hope to get things started to get back to normal," said Schiccatano. "Please practice what you need to to keep us in green and moving forward."
The security guard will check for temperatures at the door and be sure everyone is wearing masks upon entry, said Schiccatano.
He encouraged every visitor to practice social distancing. Visitors will be asked to remain outside if there are too many people in the building.
"It's a relief to a lot of people," said Schiccatano about the county going green. "The commissioners here were pushing for that for many weeks with phone calls and letters. Finally, we got to that point.
The commissioners also praised the county employees for their work during the primary election last week. They also praised the poll workers, young and old, who came out to help make the election a success.
With two election employees, including the director, resigning within three weeks of the election and the novel coronavirus outbreak, Commissioner Joe Klebon said there was "very little or no problems."
"Considering all the factors involved in the election, it came off tremendous," he said. "That's a tribute to all the people who helped during this election."