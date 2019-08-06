SUNBURY — Traffic will be slower but not majorly impacted the next few weeks in the city as work is underway to build ramps onto curbs along North 4th Street and Shikellamy Avenue, Councilman Chris Reis said.
Work includes base repairs, milling, paving and the construction of new ADA curb ramps.
"It can get slowed down but we do not expect anything major from this," Reis said Monday. "All we ask is for drivers to be patient and to please pay attention to the workers out there."
The contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc., began constructing curb ramps on N. 4th Street at the intersections of Woodlawn Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue. This part of the project is expected to take about four weeks to complete. PennDOT expects the traffic impacts will be minimal.
Reis said traffic lights at Arch, Packer and Reagan Streets will also be getting changed as part of the construction.
"UGI will be back soon to finish the paving from what they tore up last year," Reis said. "There may be some closures here and there for short periods of time but we expect one lane of traffic to be open."
City Administrator Jody Ocker advised motorists to have patience and pay attention to construction workers.
"We know that the construction on the streets is an inconvenience but necessary to improve the infrastructure," she said. "We appreciate everyone's patience during this time."
Ocker said updates are available on the city's Facebook page.
"I try to post things as soon as we know," she said.
Final paving will be performed next year on this $1 million project.