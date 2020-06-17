LEWISBURG — Union County Commissioners awarded contracts for the construction of a 1,150-square-foot addition onto the Public Library of Union County on Reitz Boulevard.
Hepco received the general contractor award with its successful bid of $708,836. LTS Plumbing and Heating received contracts for HVAC and plumbing construction with bids of $63,750 and $51,133, respectively.
The library received a $750,000 Keystone Recreation, Parks and Conservation Fund to build the addition. It must match that grant amount dollar for dollar.
The addition is for a dedicated space for children’s programming. It will cause an internal shift of the library layout, with the children’s section moving to the building’s opposite end.
