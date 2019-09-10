NORTHUMBERLAND — American Legion Post 44 and Northumberland Borough officials are preaching patience to Valley residents driving to Wednesday's 7 p.m. 9/11 memorial service at the King Street Park Gazebo.
Major road construction on Front Street and King Street limits access to the park.
"The detours should not deter people from coming to the memorial service," said Northumberland Borough Mayor Dan Berard on Tuesday. "It's that important to remember this day in our history."
The latest phase of the borough's $13.7 million road reconstruction project has construction crews shutting down King Street from the park to the Priestley Bridge, allowing only one-way traffic north over the bridge and then into a maze of detours.
If you are coming from Danville on Route 11, you'll have to turn right at Orange Street and left at Second Street and take it to King Street Park. If you are traveling south on Route 147 — Duke Street, into Northumberland Borough, turn left at Second Street to King Street Park.
Traffic from Sunbury will drive over the Priestley Bridge, be directed right onto Priestley Avenue, left onto Orange and then left onto Second Street leading to King Street Park.
Next, Berard warns, attendees will have to find parking
People can park at the nearby churches; the bank on Front Street has a parking lot, Berard said. You can use the alley by the borough building, 175 Orange St., as a way to get to King Street and park on the side of the street where there are houses.
Berard also suggested parking on Second Street or Orange Street and, as an option, "walking a few blocks to the park."
"It is a little inconvenient, maybe," said Dick Simpson, former commander of American Legion Post 44. "But it is important that we remember these folks and what they went through. I just don't feel the parking situation should prevent people from remembering those we lost."
"People have to be patient," Simpson said, "and understand that a little walk is lot less to endure than what the individuals we are there to honor had to endure."
The ceremony begins at 7 p.m. with a presentation of the colors by the Shikellamy JROTC and American Legion color guard.
Post 44 Commander John Huffman will give a welcoming speech.
Pa. House Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver is scheduled to give the keynote speech, Simpson said.