AAA and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are sending out warnings to drivers ahead of the end of daylight saving time this weekend. Drivers, the two groups say, will be presented with challenges that could impact pedestrian and driver safety over the next few days.
Overnight tonight, clocks shift back one hour, which means it will be much brighter during morning commutes and much darker during the afternoon drive home, all during a time when deer are much more active.
“While the extra hour of sleep may feel nice on Sunday morning, the time change can lead to greater risks behind the wheel,” said Terri Rae Anthony, safety adviser, AAA East Central. “The time change can affect concentration, attention and decision making, so motorists should take extra precautions in the weeks ahead to avoid putting pedestrians in harm’s way.”
According to AAA's Traffic Safety Culture Index, 95 percent of drivers view drowsy driving as very or extremely dangerous, but 17% admitted to driving when they were so tired that they had a hard time keeping their eyes open at least once in the previous 30 days.
That could be a problem in the coming days as sleep patterns adjust to the time changes. AAA reports researchers at Stanford University and Johns Hopkins University have found that the effects of the time change on motorists have been shown to last up to two weeks.
Additionally, the Pennsylvania Game Commission issued its annual alert to watch for deer, which are becoming increasingly active and with standard time soon to put more vehicles on the road when deer move the most.
The commission said deer become active in autumn with the lead-up to the fall breeding season and many yearling bucks will leave areas where they were born and travel to find new ranges, sometimes several dozen miles away. When daylight-saving time ends Sunday, there also will be increased vehicular traffic between dusk and dawn – the peak hours for deer activity, the Game Commission said.
“Deer already have ramped up their activity and are crossing roads more frequently,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “While motorists – at all times of year – should remain alert while driving and be on the lookout for whitetails, it’s especially important now and in the coming weeks.”