SUNBURY — The Sunbury Community Pool is in need of repair, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
Ocker said the pool is in need of about $100,000 worth of restoration for next year.
"There are some lining issues and some other areas inside the pool that need to be fixed," she said.
The pool, which was built in 1960, was last restored 20 years ago, Councilman Jim Eister said.
Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation, said the pool received a massive overhaul but over the course of the years, the pool has some leaks and some joints inside the cement need to be fixed.
He said the pool is not in any trouble of closing and the city is looking for grants for restoration.
Ocker said city officials are meeting with a company who restores pools and is going to see exactly what is needed.
"The pool is a community asset and we will get this fixed," Ocker said. "The whole complex up there is an asset."
The pool is attached to the Sunbury Ice Rink and Ocker said the rink is a major money maker for the city in the winter months. Ocker said the pool breaks about even the months it is open.
Officer in Charge Brad Hare said the pool is a safe place for kids to go in the summer.
"It's a great community asset for us and gives the kids something to do in the summer," Hare said.