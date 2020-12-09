DANVILLE — When COVID-19 cases began to spike in Montour County, commissioner Trevor Finn questioned the data at the time, noting that no "clusters" of cases were apparent in the county. So the jump in the number of cases was puzzling.
From March 21 — the date of the first case in the county — through Dec. 1, Montour County reported 476 cases. From Dec. 2-6, 579 cases were reported.
On Monday, only eight new cases were reported in Montour County.
The surge in cases can be attributed to an address reporting issue, according to state and Geisinger officials.
"For the past several months, Geisinger has been self-sufficient with processing our own tests but with the continued strain from increased community spread, we have recently started sending certain tests to outside laboratories for processing," said Joe Stender, a spokesman for Geisinger. "When working through this process with the outside laboratory, we identified an issue with how patients’ home addresses in certain tests are being reported. Our staff is working on a resolution to this issue and it should be corrected soon.”
Nate Wardle, a Department of Health spokesman, said when an individual tests positive the cases are identified by the county of residence, so if a Snyder County resident is tested in Montour County, the positive result would still be attributed to Snyder.
Submission of the corrected documents will have a wide-ranging impact on reported case results in the region, he said.
"This impacts recent results for Montour County but also surrounding counties," Wardle said. "The results came back to the county of the lab or the ordering physician, rather than the residence of the person being tested. This has affected Montour County as well as a few other counties because not all of the patient information was sent along with the lab submission form when the specimen was sent to the backup laboratory facility that eventually tested the specimens and reported the results to DOH."