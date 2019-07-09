SUNBURY — One of the rubber, inflatable bags at the Adam T. Bower Memorial Dam is damaged and needs to be replaced, according to Shikellamy State Park Director Nick Sherlock.
Bag six, which was damaged in the last high water event during the week of June 17, received a temporary fix and will not affect boating season this summer, but the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources will need to find a permanent solution moving forward, Sherlock said.
"We know where the issue is, but we don't know what the issue is yet," said Sherlock. "We aren't getting air from the compressor. We'll be looking into it."
The temporary fix involved rerouting the piping where the air is going into the bags, he said.
The inflatable bags have a life expectancy of 25 years. Bag one on the Sunbury side and bag seven on the Shamokin Dam side were installed in 1985 and replaced in 2017, and bags two and three were installed in 2000. Sherlock said bag six was installed around 2010.
When the last two bags were replaced in 2017, the boating season was cut short by more than a month, which affected seasonal businesses, boaters and the docks at the Sunbury Riverfront Park.
Sunbury installs its own 300-foot-long riverfront docks at the beginning of the boating season and had to pull them out early in August 2017 with the state park's docks.
City Councilman Jim Eister said DCNR works closely with the city to do "everything they can not to affect us."
"They understand that we have the docks," Eister said. If the repairs mean shortening a future boating season, "it could affect us," Eister added.