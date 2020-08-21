DANVILLE — The Danville Municipal Authority is asking residents to keep non-flushable items out of the sewer system.
Borough Manager Shannon Berkey referred to an article in the Pennsylvania State Association of Boroughs' monthly magazine that noted the state Department of Environmental Protection is encouraging all Pennsylvanians to only flush toilet paper and human waste. The article states that since the beginning of the stay-at-home orders in March, sewage treatment plants have been taking in an increase in non-flushables, which clog filters and equipment.
Tissues, paper towels, even cleansing and diaper wipes that are labeled "flushable" or "biodegradable," should not be flushed. Danville sewer plant Superintendent Jane Graham recently told borough council members that some people have used face masks as toilet paper and flushed them, likely because there was a shortage of toilet paper.