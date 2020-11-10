SUNBURY — A $5.2 million contract with Geisinger Health Plan for employee health insurance in 2021 is the same as it was last year for Northumberland County.
The county commissioners on Tuesday approved the same plan design and costs as the last two years in 2019 and 2020. Approximately 300 employees out of 550 use the county health plan.
"It was a pleasant surprise to hear that today," said Commissioner Joe Klebon about the zero increase. "In this day and age, when you're trying to balance budgets, health care is the big-ticket item. To get a zero increase, that's pretty big."
A single plan costs the county per month $679.86 per person, a two-person plan costs $1,354.95 per couple, and a family plan costs $1,692 per family. The majority of employees pay approximately 10 percent toward their health coverage, said county human resource director Joe Picarella.
Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano thanked Picarella for working with Geisinger to keep the health insurance down.
"It's really rare, especially with things going on in the country," said Schiccatano.
The commissioners are expected to have the first reading on the 2021 budget at the next public meeting at 1 p.m. Dec. 1.
In other business, the commissioners approved the following: