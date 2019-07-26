Officials at the Union County West End Fair, which begins Aug. 4, are warning that swine at this year’s fair, due to precautions surrounding African Swine Fair, must be checked for the virus, and taken to slaughter after the exhibition.
Union County West End Fair Vice President Donald Kauffman said Friday all swine must be checked in by the state veterinarian on Aug. 5, from 6:30-9:30 a.m., before stepping foot on the fairgrounds,
Those swine stepping foot onto the fairgrounds must then be sent to slaughter by a USDA licensed butcher after the Union County West End Fair ends, Kauffman said, per the General Quarantine Order issued by the PA Dept. of Agriculture.
Any swine arriving after 9 a.m. will not be allowed to unload and will be sent home.
"We're following the instructions sent to us by the Agriculture Department," Kauffman said.
The threat to swine is real, said Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture spokesperson Shannon Powers, on Friday afternoon.
"We are very fortunate in the United States to have remained free of diseases such as African Swine Fever thus far," explained Kevin Brightbill, state veterinarian. "However, in light of the ongoing rapid spread of ASF across Asia, including China, parts of Europe and Africa, the Bureau of Animal Health is instituting special exhibition requirements as a precautionary measure."
The quarantine began June 1.
Brightbill said that no swine species "shall be exhibited in Pennsylvania unless each animal:
• Is accompanied by a certificate of veterinary inspection (CVI) issued within 30 days of the fair;
• Is permanently identified by an official ear tag and the number is recorded on the CVI; and
• Has been visually inspected for signs of disease immediately prior to unloading at the exhibition by an accredited veterinarian.
All market swine exhibited shall move directly to slaughter following the exhibition and may not be diverted to premises other than a recognized slaughter establishment or slaughter market, Brightbill said.
African Swine Fever can affect all ages and types of pigs, but ASF does not affect people, Powers said.
But ASF can be spread from people through direct contact with infected pigs, contaminated feed, fomites (non-living objects) such as shoes, clothing, vehicles, equipment, etc., and by feeding uncooked food scraps that contain meat from countries that currently have ASF.
There are 107 county fairs in Pennsylvania, Powers said. "Someone visiting from an infected area of the world could mistakenly infect our swine and do great damage to the pork industry."
The quarantine is in place for the health and well-being of animal agriculture at fairs and exhibitions across the commonwealth.