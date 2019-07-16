The state Office of Open Records ruled Monday an appeal to a Right to Know request was "premature" after the Sullivan County School District superintendent claimed she never received the emailed request.
The OOR ruled late last week that Superintendent Patricia Cross and the Sullivan County School District must release text messages, call logs and emails concerning Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association District IV members Jim Zack, Shamokin Superintendent Chris Venna, former Mifflinburg High School Principal Glenn Fogel and PIAA Executive Director Robert Lombardi.
That Right to Know request was made in May but a second request on June 17 was deemed "premature" on Monday by Appeals Officer Erin Burlew.
The June 17 request was seeking information on receipts for alcohol or food for any school district or PIAA events along with travel expenses.
Cross serves on the District IV board and is the Right to Know officer for the Sullivan County School District. Cross claimed to the state she never received the Right to Know request filed by The Daily Item.
Burlew asked Cross to sign a sworn affidavit or statement made under the penalty of perjury that she did not receive the filing. Cross filed the affidavit last week. The Daily Item provided copies of the email request with the time stamp of June 17.
Burlew ruled The Daily Item can refile the request. The request was refiled Monday.
Office of Open Records Executive Director Erik Arneson said the final determination is standard if an agency signs an affidavit.
"If an agency swears to us under penalty of perjury they never received the request then we base it off that," Arneson said Monday. "The requester can file the request again. The process re-starts as if the first go around never happened."