SUNBURY — The state Department of Human Services and Northumberland County officials continue to monitor the 21 residents that were moved out of the now-shuttered Sunshine Corners.
The former local long-term care, located at 613 Market St., was closed down after a February incident that saw one of the residents test positive for COVID-19, thus sending in state officials to find out nearly all of the 21 residents were positive.
State officials said they were notified Sunshine Corners would not be reopening and if they decided to, they would have to fix dozens of code violations before getting a license.
The 21 residents were placed in temporary facilities across the region and Department of Human Services spokesperson Ali Fogarty said the county agency ombudsman is in touch with former residents to ensure they are comfortable in their new living arrangements.
"If concerns about new facilities are raised," Fogarty said. "They would be communicated by the ombudsman to the DHS if they fall under our purview..."
An ombudsman is an official appointed to investigate complaints made by residents.
Northumberland County Commissioner Sam Schiccatano said the county contacts the ombudsman through Snyder and Union counties and is in communications with the facilities the residents were placed at and monitoring their needs.
"We will continue to make sure everyone is doing well," he said. "We want to make sure our residents now we are looking out for their best interests always."
Fogarty said the department will continue to work with state and county officials moving forward after state Rep. Lynda Culver said all the agencies would be meeting to ensure there are no more "errors" in communication.
The Department of Human Services said an internal error was discovered after agency officials did not follow up on an inspection of the property in September 2020.
Fogarty said the error was discovered when the department reviewing all documents and inspections concerning Sunshine Corners found the agency received a plan of correction from the facility and the agency never followed up.
Sunbury officials referred the case to District Attorney Tony Matulewicz, but Matulewicz does not comment on whether or not an investigation is taking place.
Matulewicz's office does not confirm or deny investigations, but a letter acquired through a Right to Know showed Sunbury City Council and Mayor Kurt Karlovich requested the probe.