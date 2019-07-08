SUNBURY — Sunbury Officer in Charge Brad Hare is warning residents and anyone driving through the city that officers are on high alert for speeding and all traffic violations.
During Monday's City Council meeting Hare explained the department is out with officers working through an aggressive driving grant from the state.
"We have officers out and we are watching," Hare said. "This is something we are cracking down on."
Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich agreed with Hare and told residents he agreed motorists travel through Sunbury fast at times.
"We will have our officers out watching speeds," he said.
Councilman Jim Eister also announced the locker rooms at the Sunbury Ice Rink will be getting a makeover thanks to $40,000 in grants.
City Administrator Jody Ocker also wanted to remind residents Sunbury Celebration kicks off on Thursday with the city's fireworks taking place on Saturday.
Council meets again on July 22 at 6:15 p.m. inside City Hall.