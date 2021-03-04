Board chairs of the Snyder and Union county commissioners each said the Union-Snyder Community Action Agency’s Community Needs Assessment can be a helpful indicator of problems in need of solutions but that the small sample size of survey respondents doesn’t allow for broad representation of opinions and experiences.
The Community Action Agency last week released its triennial assessment. There were 256 respondents to the survey, with participation impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. An abstract and the full report are available at www.union-snydercaa.org/cna.
Joe Kantz, board chair of the Snyder County Commissioners, said the assessment can provide some guidance in addressing socio-economic issues in a community. He expressed that it shouldn’t be taken as absolute, noting the sample size of respondents. He pointed to the issue of discrimination, saying there’s diversity across the spectrum in religion, opinions and politics.
“I think we can choose to accept the fact that we do live in a diverse society or use it as a crutch sometimes,” Kantz said.
Kantz spoke to the survey’s economic concerns, saying there are “exciting” local and statewide developments and that if the Biden administration avoids over-regulation, he said further economic development in the Valley will be realized.
Preston Boop, board chair of the Union County Commissioners, agreed with Kantz that the assessment doesn’t provide broad representation across the two counties.
A lack of public transit is one concern raised in the survey. Boop said a solution is difficult because fixed-route bussing isn’t logical for rural counties. He also spoke of subsidized housing projects, saying they’re consistently more costly than what could be built by the private sector and, according to Boop, are quickly filled up — sometimes to the detriment of potential local tenants.
“It’s not like we’re holding empty facilities for someone who becomes homeless. Everything we’ve tried in the past failed to fix the problem,” Boop said.
However, Boop pointed out how Union-Snyder CAA is leading his county’s rental assistance programs, funded with federal COVID-19 relief and state Community Development Block Grant funds, to aid families and individuals struggling to pay rent and mortgage because of the pandemic.
Boop also credited multiple public and private programs locally with maintaining robust food distribution programs, saying Union-Snyder CAA’s newly launched food hub in Lewisburg will only help strengthen such charity.
“One thing the Needs Assessment does is that it makes us aware of issues and creates discussions, so it’s a starting point,” Boop said.
Community Harvest
One food distribution program in the Valley is the Community Harvest Program. For now, it’s modified as a to-go soup kitchen — an adjustment many community meal programs had to make. People are welcome to visit St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 Lower Market St., Milton, each Monday from 5 to 5:45 p.m. They’ll walk away with hot soup and healthy snacks for an evening meal and, depending on their appetites, perhaps the next day’s lunch.
Community Harvest is sponsored by the Bucknell University Office of Civic Engagement. It operates on donation. Prior to the pandemic, it had been a sit-down program for hot meals and fellowship.
Lynn Pierson, assistant director of community service, Bucknell, said the program focuses on providing nutritious foods. She said a lack of transportation prevents some in need from consistently accessing public food programs and grocery stores.
“Our area is considered a food desert. People don’t have regular access to food or nutritious food,” Pierson said. “It can be very hard to walk to (a market), especially if you have struggles with a disability or you have kiddos.”
Teri Lombard visited to pick up dinner for six people at home.
“I’m fortunate, I have a lot of support,” Lombard said before noting how the pandemic has impacted her. “It is kind of hard because you’re stuck in the house more than usual and unfortunately, you eat more.”
Opening; moving
Patrick’s Pantry is a new operation opening March 23 at St. Patrick Church, Shamokin and Fourth streets, Trevorton. It’s supported by the church as well as the Central PA Food Bank and Central Susquehanna Opportunities, the Community Action Agency for Northumberland County.
It will operate on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month from 4 to 6 p.m. with food distributed at the Fourth Street entrance.
Friar Michael Lasky, pastor of St. Patrick as well as Our Lady of Hope Church in Coal Township, said collaboration and networking on the new pantry emanated from the Faith Alliance for Revitalization initiative.
“As some of the folks at St. Patrick were discerning how to be more proactive in addressing issues of food insecurity in the area, (Central Susquehanna Opportunities) was looking for a food pantry site to bridge the gap between Coal Township and Herndon. The stars of concern and need aligned,” Lasky said.
A note about Our Lady of Hope’s own food pantry. It will relocate beginning May 4 to the basement of the Faith Alliance for Revitalization headquarters at 817 W. Chestnut St., which is between the pantry’s current location and the church. Hope Food Pantry is open from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays each month.