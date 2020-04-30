Northumberland County officials will decide whether to extend the amount of time property owners will have to pay their taxes without receiving a penalty, Commissioner Chairman Sam Schiccatano said.
That decision will impact all county municipalities, especially Sunbury, which already voted to extend its early payment discount period.
Schiccatano said there are 36 tax collectors in the county and if each municipality and the county are not on the same page, it could end up being "a nightmare" for those collectors.
The county's discount period ran out Thursday, Schiccatano said.
Sunbury City Council voted Monday to extend the discount rate until Aug. 31, and the face value rate to Dec. 31, essentially eliminating late fees as long as taxes are paid within this calendar year.
State lawmakers recently passed Act 15 giving taxing bodies the power to decide whether to extend a discount period or waive a penalty if taxes are not paid on time. A problem can arise if the county and the municipality don't jibe — it becomes an impossible task to figure out where the money goes, Schiccatano said.
"If everyone was different it would be a nightmare for the person in that municipality collecting it," Schiccatano said.
Schiccatano said Sunbury, to his knowledge, is the only municipality to vote on a decision already. Schiccatano said commissioners have not even started to talk about whether to waive penalties and that commissioners want input from municipalities.
"If we were to extend the face value period until December then there would not be a penalty," he said. "Right now I have no idea what we are going to do. I just want everyone to slow down and let's all try to be on the same page. When we get the input back from municipalities then we can decide."
Schiccatano said the county's current deadline for face value payments is June 30. Starting July 1, property owners would be in the penalty phase unless there is an extension, he said.
County commissioners meet Tuesday but Schiccatano said he isn't sure it will be decided by then.
"We are talking to other counties and we hope to extend the face-value payment but we aren't sure until we meet," he said. "We would need to vote on it."
City Treasurer Kevin Troup said it will be a tricky situation because people will see the discount rate on their bill but residents would not know that the county portion of the bill will be at face value, which would increase the amount that was due.
Troup said the discrepancy might cause taxpayers to send in an incorrect payment which would force his office to return the payments with a letter stating the new amount owed.
"My recommendation is to stick with what the county is doing," Troup said. "Because the actual savings to the average taxpayer is going to be a minimal amount, but the workload to figure out the savings will be time-consuming."
City Administrator Jody Ocker said prior to Monday's City Council meeting she was unaware of the issues it would cause the tax office.
"Council made a compassionate decision for our taxpayers," Ocker said. "So when I communicated that back to the county on Tuesday, I found out it was going to be very difficult. I spoke to our solicitor and we may be walking back this decision on May 11. But council can stick with what they voted on if they choose."
Councilman Chris Reis said the decision by council was to benefit the residents of Sunbury.
"It is no fault to anyone, but we didn't have all this information and we will revisit this at our May 11 meeting and do what we have to do," Councilman Chris Reis said.