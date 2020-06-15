As controversial videos of students continue to appear on social media, it is still unclear if school district officials have the authority to discipline students for off-campus behavior, officials said.
Sunbury Attorney Jim Best believes disciplining those students would violate their First Amendment rights.
Best, who said he was previously related to one of the Selinsgrove Area School District students in a the most recent video, posted this weekend, said he found the video to be appalling but believes in free speech.
"I don't think it is right for a school administrator to say they could be disciplining someone," Best said. "I don't condone the video, it is horrible. But even though it is horrible it's free speech."
This weekend's video shows three male students at a pool party. One student holds another underwater while saying, "Stop resisting." The teen that is underwater then comes up for air saying, "I can't breathe."
Best said people have an "absolute First Amendment right" and even if people, including himself, don't like what they are hearing he would defend the right.
"It's easy to say you like free speech when you like what is said," Best said.
The video prompted Selinsgrove Area Superintendent Chad Cohrs to issue a statement saying the district did not condone the video and district officials would look into what, if any, disciplinary measure could be taken.
"As a public school district, we are obligated to respect the freedom of speech, even if that speech is not respectful," he said. "We will be exploring what, if any, disciplinary action for off-campus behaviors we can take.
According to Eric Levis, a spokesman for the Department of Education, state officials believe that local school officials would have to determine that students’ out-of-school conduct created a dramatic disruption in-school to take action.
"School districts do have the ability to impose discipline related to off-campus conduct if the behavior substantially interferes with the educational process,” he said.
The state has not issued specific guidance on how to handle such cases, he said.
“Student discipline is a local decision that is governed by a school district’s code of student conduct,” he said.
The weekend video is the second video to surface in as many weeks.
Mifflinburg Area Superintendent Dan Lichtel posted a statement on that school district’s website, describing a video from two district students as promoting “a racist and discriminatory view of others.”
A minute-long clip shows two students deriding the legitimacy of the protests, with one of the students claiming black people feel entitled because of slavery.
Lichtel said he watched the clip multiple times and contemplated what disciplinary action he could take. One student graduated, though the other remains in the district, he said. Ultimately, because it didn’t occur on school property or relate to a school function, Lichtel said he couldn’t enact punishment.
“This is a really poor representation of our community. It’s upsetting on a personal level. I guarantee should something like this surface at a school function or event, we would absolutely take action. We don’t tolerate this language and attitude in our schools,” Lichtel said about the video.