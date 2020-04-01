The COVID-19 pandemic has caused Census 2020 administrators to pivot from in-person promotional events to social media as ways to remind people to respond to online census questionnaires.
That hasn't been a problem in the Valley, however, as Snyder County's response rate of 41.1 percent is the best response rate of any county in the commonwealth as of Monday, according to Census officials.
Montour County has had a response rate of 30 percent, Northumberland County, 34 percent, and Union, 35.3 percent.
The lowest response rate in Pennsylvania is Sullivan County, at 7.2 percent.
The prospect of low response rates is concerning, said U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, a Pennsylvania Democrat, on Monday. "And it is a challenge we're facing while people are concerned about the coronavirus pandemic."
Casey convened an online virtual roundtable of statewide census officials on Monday afternoon, where the discussion centered on how the word is getting out to the public — and the need to reach what Casey called hard to count populations.
In the past, folks have had to self-respond via phone or paper form, said Natalie Adams, Casey's press secretary. The current response rate is comprised largely of online responses, she said.
The paper questionnaire forms, however, will be mailed out April 8-16 to those households that have not responded online.
The deadline for the self-response phase of the census — online, phone, mail — has been extended from July 31 to Aug. 14.
Other issues relevant to the census were discussed during the roundtable, including the safety of census takers during this pandemic.
As a last resort, census takers will knock on doors, but Casey noted that the issue of those individuals being safe during the pandemic is something that could be taken up in another piece of legislation. "As of now," he said, "the question of personal protective equipment has not been on the radar because the focus everyone has had on the virus."
Stephanie Reid, executive director of Philly Counts, said one of the major issues is reaching the fast-exploding Hispanic population in the state.
Norman Bristol-Colon, executive director, Governor’s Census 2020 Complete Count Commission said that in view of the pandemic, "we're rolling out advertisements online, on TV, radio and newspaper ads, just to get an accurate Census count. Ordinarily, we'd have big public events making people aware. We can't do that now. Certainly, it is a challenge."