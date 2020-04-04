DANVILLE — Danville officials remind people not to flush wipes down the pipes of the sewer system.
"We are seeing a tremendous increase in the amount of non-sewer friendly products in the system," Borough Manager Shannon Berkey said Friday.
She said it is causing harm to the process and putting unneeded stress on the sewer department as a whole.
Sewer Superintendent Jane Graham said even if a product is marked flushable unless it is toilet paper, it should not be flushed.
This includes diapers that are cloth, cotton, disposable or plastic, flushable, disposable, cleaning or baby wipes, paper towels, cloth towels or any type of rag, feminine hygiene products and facial tissues.
She said those items should be put in the trash. "Putting these items down toilets may plug sewers and cause raw sewage to back up into your home," she said.