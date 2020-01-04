Emergency responders cleaned an estimated 5 gallons of motor oil from Valley roadways between Milton and New Columbia after it leaked Saturday from a disabled tractor-trailer being towed.
The spill stretched across the West Branch Susquehanna River bridge on Route 642 and caused temporary road closures during the cleanup.
None of the oil is believed to have made it into the Susquehanna River or surrounding tributaries, according to Steve Jeffery, emergency management coordinator, Northumberland County.
Scott Derr, chief of the Milton Fire Department, said he observed the leak from surveillance camera footage.
The spill began at Elm and Front streets in Milton, Northumberland County, and continued about 3.5 miles across the bridge to Old Route 15 before ending at a commercial trucking lot in White Deer Township, Union County.
“Absorbent booms and pads were deployed around storm drains. The spill was mostly contained to the roadway, and no sheen or other impacts to waterways have been observed,” Megan Lehman, community relations specialist, Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), said.
Jeffery provided the spill estimate. He said absorbent material was spread onto the oil spilled on the roadways, which was swept and collected. He estimated that work began after 10 a.m. The scene was cleared about 1:15 p.m., he said.
“With the road being wet, it looks a lot worse than it was,” Jeffery said.
DEP received a report about the spill at 8:30 a.m. from Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, Lehman said.