DANVILLE — Census takers counting Montour County residents have been using old address lists, even though county officials had provided the current addresses to the U.S. Census Bureau, Montour County Commissioner Chairman Ken Holdren said.
County Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts Sue Kauwell told the county commissioners during their meeting on Tuesday a census enumerator came to her home using her old address. She pointed out, though, the Census Bureau mailed its survey form to her correct address.
Kauwell also wondered why a census taker had stopped at her house after she already had filed her census information online.
“I got the correct mailing but was still visited,” Kauwell said, noting the enumerator had the wrong address. “My whole street was wrong, and I live on a five-house dead-end street,” she told the commissioners.
Many county addresses were changed during a county readdressing effort in 2017 in connection with the merger of Montour County’s 911 center with Columbia County’s.
Holdren brought up the census issue in talking about county residents’ low self-response in filing the forms. At 58.3 percent, as of Aug. 7, the response rate is the lowest among Valley counties and 15 percentage points lower than the 73.9 percent response in 2010.
The self-response rates among other area counties for 2020 and 2010, respectively, are: Columbia County, 62.7 percent and 68.2 percent; Northumberland County, 62.8 percent and 66.7 percent; Snyder County, 71.4 percent and 72.2 percent; Union County, 69.2 percent and 71.5 percent. The Pennsylvania self-response rate was 66 percent this year and 70.2 percent in the 2010 census.
The self-response rate does not represent the total percentage of the population that was counted in past census data collections. Rather, it shows the percentage of households that mailed back their census forms on their own, not those counted in the nonresponse follow-up efforts.
Enumerator obtained new list
Census enumerator Jamie Fabian, who was working in Montour County, said the bureau provided her a list with old addresses and she had to verify the new addresses. She obtained a printout of the correct addresses from the county on Tuesday.
She did note that those who had sent in their forms still might get a visit to verify the new addresses.
She noticed in her case notes from other enumerators in the county that they also had visited a lot of old addresses.
Fabian, a Cooper Township, Montour County resident, said she obtained a list of the new addresses on her own after she realized she was given the old list.
"My first day out was a like goose chase," she said.
She placed calls to Mahoning and Cooper townships to see if they could help her, but then one home she went to she met the husband of Darlis Dyer, who works in the commissioners' office. Dyer gave her the list of new addresses, which Township Secretary Carolyn Dragano of Mahoning Township printed out for Fabian.
Fabian said she also told her supervisor about the old addresses.
"He did research it and did end up sending me a similar (new) list," she said.
Attempts to reach the Census Bureau for comment were unsuccessful.
The use of the wrong addresses made Holdren wonder if the county’s reporting rate is actually higher.
“If Montour is underreported because of the failure of the Census Bureau, we’re going to lose out on funding,” he said.
Holdren is worried the census will show a lower population than what it actually is, meaning the county could receive less funding and less representation when legislative districts are reconfigured.
“It’s critical as far getting funding for Montour County for the next 10 years,” he said.