SUNBURY — Borough officials from Snydertown purchased the old hotel at 3441 Snydertown Road at Thursday's upset sale in Northumberland County.
Borough Council President Paul Shaw and Solicitor Todd Kerstetter had the winning bid at $13,692.21 for the blighted building at the corner of Snydertown Road and Route 4005. The borough council members plan to use Community Development Block Grant money from the county to rehabilitate or tear down the structure.
"The building has been a problem for the borough for many, many years," said Shaw. "It has constant code violations. It's deteriorated to the point that it's a public nuisance. This was an opportunity to resolve the situation."
An upset sale is the first sale a property is exposed to after delinquent taxes and is not free and clear of taxes, liens and mortgages. A total of 185 properties were up for bid, but only eight properties were sold for a total of $39,414.90. The old hotel purchased from Robert E. Lane II by Snydertown borough was the highest single property sold on Thursday.
Kerstetter said the borough is working with the Housing Authority of Northumberland County to obtain the CDBG money to reimburse them for the purchase of the property and the plans moving forward. He also said the borough worked with Northumberland National Bank to have the $50,000 mortgage turned over to the borough.
"That gave us additional leverage over the absentee owner," said Kerstetter. "We hope to satisfy the mortgage upon re-sale."
Tax Claim Director Janel Barwick said the sale went as expected since upset sales don't normally bring out many buyers. The judicial sale next spring, of which properties are sold free and clear of liens, mortgages and back taxes, is usually standing room only, she said.
The other seven properties sold Thursday were: 1214 E. Clay St., Coal Township, for $3,849.26 to Darlene Baney; 103 E. Center St., Coal Township, for $9,000 to Frederick Shingara; 951 W. Holly St., Coal Township, for $4,289.16 for Richard Giedosh; 336 S. Chestnut St., Mount Carmel, for $2,005.58 to Patrick Glanzmann; 421 S. Hickory St., Mount Carmel, for $2,423.25 to Terry Rhoads; 12 S. Quince St., Mount Carmel, for $2,116.94, to Harry Masker; and 1709-1711 Locust Gap Highway, Mount Carmel Township, for $2,038.50 to Forestville Properties LLC.
Shamein Lloyd, of Coal, N.J., was banned from bidding for five years for bidding on two properties and then refusing to pay. He won the bids for 253 E. Collier Road, East Cameron Township, for $1,330.91; and 305 W. Second St., Mount Carmel, for $3,325, said Barwick.
The properties not sold on Thursday will move on to the judicial sale next spring. A property reaches judicial sale when the owner has been delinquent on taxes for two years and already has been through an upset sale with no buyers. The initial bid includes costs, recording fees, advertising and transfer fees, and each property is buyer beware. The money from properties sold at a judicial sale is used to pay costs owed to the county and municipalities.
The next scheduled county property auction is the repository sale on Oct. 24. These are the properties that were not sold at the upset or judicial sale last year and are sold free and clear. The starting bid is $500, not including any deed or transfer fees, said Barwick.