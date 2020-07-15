MOUNT CARMEL — The large American flag flies outside a new low-income housing project designed for older servicemen and women in Mount Carmel, signifying the apt name associated with the apartments for senior veterans.
Freedom Court, which was completed at 310 W. Seventh St. by The Housing Authority of Northumberland County for $983,000 on an empty lot. In the 1940s, a war garden — which provided food for people during war rationing — stood on the same spot.
A grand opening ceremony is planned for Aug. 28.
“I love it here; I can’t complain,” said Robert Shuda, 62, a retired airman who served in the U.S. Airforce from 1975 to 1979. “It’s peaceful. I fell in love with Mount Carmel as a kid. It’s a small-town feel and everyone is friendly and nice.”
The project broke ground in October 2018 and was completed in March by contractor WSL Inc., of New Bloomfield. This development included the construction of five garden-style apartments. Each apartment features a full kitchen, dining room/living room combination, bath and bedroom, front porches and additional parking. It is modeled after Phoenix Court Apartments in Atlas, near Mount Carmel.
Shuda said his parents grew up in Mount Carmel and he spent the summers of his childhood visiting the small borough in eastern Northumberland County. After retiring from the Airforce, Shuda said he worked on the railroad and studied at culinary school, having worked at various restaurants in the Pittsburgh area.
Shuda moved to Mount Carmel a year ago. When he heard about the Freedom Court, he applied and was accepted.
Or, as Shuda puts it: “I got lucky.”
Five veterans living there
Ed Christiano, the executive director of the Housing Authority, said the apartments filled up quickly. Five veterans and the spouse of one of the veterans live in the court.
“We’re very pleased with how it came out,” said Christiano. “We’re happy with what we’ve done up here.”
Funding consisted of $750,000 from the state Department of Community and Economic Development’s HOME Investment Partnership Program, $200,000 from the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency’s Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement Fund and $33,640 from the county’s Community Development Block Grant Funds.
“It’s a big improvement to the area,” said borough Mayor Philip “Bing” Cimino. “Mount Carmel does need a boost and this is hopefully the shot in the arm that gives us that boost.”
Cimino, a veteran himself, said he was happy to help push the project forward.
“We’ve gotten a lot of compliments from neighbors and people driving by,” said Cimino. “We take care of our own. How do you say ‘no’ to a veteran?”
Christiano praised the borough officials, the Northumberland County Commissioners, State Sen. John Gordner, R-27, state Rep. Kurt Masser, R-107, and state officials. Cimino also gave special credit to the late Samuel J. Scicchitano, a former borough manager who helped with the project and who passed in January.
Senior housing in county
Karen Leonovich, the administrator of the Northumberland County Area Agency on Aging, said she supports the opening of places like Freedom Court and Phoenix Court. In 2017, the Housing Authority also opened Phoenix Court Apartments in Atlas, near Mount Carmel, on the site of several blighted homes.
“Many of our older adults and veterans are in need of assistance with obtaining safe housing,” she said. “Code-related repairs, energy costs, and the need for home modifications for physical disabilities are very real concerns for seniors and vets. This project is a true blessing for our most vulnerable population.”
The Housing Authority is also working toward building Mountainside Estates in Coal Township, having received $2 million in aid from various sources in 2019 toward the construction.
The $6.5 million Mountainside Estates is a 36-unit senior apartment building, consisting of one- and two-bedroom apartments. Some will be handicapped-accessible. The project also includes an outdoor community space, which will allow the facility to host community events.
The vacant, blighted building and property adjacent to the Mountain View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center along Trevorton Road sits as the last witness to what was a bustling service community. Long ago, the entire site was developed as a complex to serve the poor and aging with several buildings, agricultural support and access roads. Most recently the surviving county home was used as county offices but they stopped using the property in 2004, according to Christiano.