SUNBURY — Despite the chance of catching COVID-19 or any illness, emergency responders stay on the front line to make sure patients get the treatment they need.
No matter what symptoms a patient might have.
The Americus Ambulance Co., which provides service to Sunbury, Snydertown, Dalmatia, Herndon and Lower Augusta, Upper Augusta, Rockefeller, Jackson, Little Mahanoy, Lower Mahanoy and Washington townships in Northumberland County and Shamokin Dam in Snyder County, continues to operate as usual under stressful times.
A combined 40 EMTs and paramedics work for the company.
"I am not concerned with catching anything," 20-year veteran paramedic Scott Wood said. "We go out and do our jobs. We make sure the patient gets the care they need."
Wood, along with Joshua Snyder, 26-year veteran emergency medical technician, Mike Rogers, 20-year veteran paramedic, and emergency medical technician Doug Meyer, who has been with the Americus for two years, all were working a 12-hour shift Monday and prepared for anything.
"It all comes with the job," Rogers said. "I am a bit concerned about all of this, not for myself but for my family. I go out and we take every precautionary measure there is but I still come home to my family every day and I want to make sure they are OK."
Rogers said the protocols are several and that even EMTs, when they arrive at the hospital with patients, are being looked over by medical staff.
"They take our temperature," he said. "There are just so many precautions going on and it's all a very good thing."
Surprisingly, Wood said, calls are down.
"I don't think people want to go to the hospital," he said. "We don't have all the numbers yet but calls are seemingly down."
Pennsylvania health officials confirmed another 693 COVID-19 cases Monday — including 10 new cases in the Valley — as the statewide total of confirmed cases surpassed 4,000.
"It's going to peak at some point soon," Wood said. "This won't last forever and we will just continue to do what we do and make sure all patients are taken care of."
Snyder said he also comes to work knowing he could be exposed to the virus.
"There is a chance of anything in this job," he said.
Rogers said when a call comes in from county 911 services, medics are prepped on where they are going but sometimes 911 officials are told one thing by a caller and when first responders arrive it may be something different.
"They only can tell us what they are told," Rogers said. "But when we arrive somewhere we see the situation and then get prepared. In this case of COVID-19, if there are symptoms then we take the precautions and if we have to get in full gear to enter a house then we will."
Rogers said so far the Valley has been relatively lucky with not having many cases.
"If there are any signs of anything it is immediately reported and everyone is doing all they can to protect themselves," he said. "We have been pretty lucky so far."
Jerome Alex, president of the Americus, said he was proud of all the staff.
"Our emergency services continue to serve the community without hesitation," he said. "Although our workers have the possibility of being exposed to this virus, the quality of services will never diminish. We stand ready to serve the public and our community."