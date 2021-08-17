Olu Onafowora, professor of economics, has been named the Warehime Chair in the Sigmund Weis School of Business at Susquehanna University.
Endowed in 1989 by Alan Warehime, past vice chairman of Susquehanna’s Board of Trustees and former president and chief executive officer of Hanover Foods, the Warehime Chair is awarded to a faculty member with excellent record or research productivity with prospects for continued scholarly excellence. As Warehime Chair, Onafowora will lead the Sigmund Weis School of Business’ Scholarship and Teaching Excellence Committee and mentor junior faculty on research.
Onafowora joined the faculty of Susquehanna in 1989 and has been chair of the Department of Economics since 2010. Under his leadership, the department has been ranked among the top 30 programs nationwide by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Onafowora earned his bachelor of science degree in agricultural economics in 1979 from the University of Ife, Nigeria. He earned his master’s degree in natural resource economics in 1982 from West Virginia University, where he also earned his doctorate in economics in 1989. He also holds an associate degree in systems administration from Harrisburg Area Community College.