DANVILLE — One of two men accused of stealing from Giant grocery store will head to court, while the other pleaded guilty to a summary offense.
Dwan Stahl, 44, of Church Street, is headed to county court after Montour County District Judge James Tupper ruled in favor of the commonwealth Tuesday.
Daniel Roney, 37, of Center Street, pleaded guilty to summary retail theft.
District Attorney Angela Mattis called on Jared Yanonis, who works in asset protection at Giant Food Stores, to testify during Stahl's preliminary hearing.
The prosecution presented video footage from the grocery store and Yanonis identified Stahl and Roney.
In the video, the individuals involved would scan a few items, bag them and place them in the cart covering other, allegedly unscanned items, police said.
Giant’s loss prevention office told police several cases of soda were allegedly unscanned and not on the receipts, according to court documents.
Police allege a total of 15 cases of soda were stolen, totaling $135.
The office provided police with a receipt that indicated a club card belonging to Roney was used in the transaction, according to court documents.
Danville borough police said they were able to identify Roney and Stahl in the video footage.
Roney will face a $50 fine and $135 restitution, Tupper said Tuesday. Stahl awaits further proceedings in Montour County court.