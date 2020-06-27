A Lewisburg man involved in a crash that resulted in one death on Friday was released from the hospital, according to hospital officials.
Robert Delbo, who was taken to Geisinger Medical Center in Danville for undisclosed injuries, was discharged on Friday after the accident, according to a nursing supervisor at Geisinger.
Police say Linda Bender, of Mifflinburg, slowed while driving her GMC Sierra east on Route 45, in West Chillisquaque Township, as she prepared to turn left onto Hobbes Road. Robert Delbo, of Lewisburg, was driving a Cadillac Escalade behind Bender.
Police said Delbo swerved around Bender and into the path of Donald L. Stephens, 62, of Danville who was driving his Mercury Grand Marquis westbound on 45.
Delbo and Stephens hit head-on before Delbo's vehicle struck the driver's side of Bender's vehicle.
Bender and two juvenile passengers were uninjured, according to police.
Stephens was pronounced dead at the scene by Northumberland County Coroner James Kelley.