NORTHUMBERLAND — One of the two left-turn lanes at the Ridge Road red light intersection in Point Township will be eliminated after PennDOT traffic data indicated two lanes were not needed, said Township office manager Amanda McClain, at Tuesday night's meeting.
Other lanes will not be affected.
In other business, budget 2024 meeting dates of Nov. 1, 6, 9 and 13 were approved. McClain then received approval for the 2024 minimal municipal obligation for uniform and non-uniform employees. The total obligation comes to $88,222.
"Most of this money is reimbursed and is not taxpayer money," said board of supervisors President Randy Yoxheimer.
A discussion ensued about light poles on the Barry King Bridge.
"Last May we received a letter from PennDOT about the lighting on the Barry King Bridge," McClain said. After an inspection, two light poles will have to be replaced by 2026 when a PennDOT project is planned.
In 1976, the township signed an agreement to cover the lighting on the bridge. The estimated cost to do that is more than $120,000. A PennDOT grant to cover the cost of the light poles, and electrical work fell through. McClain said PennDOT suggested the township apply for other grants to over the cost. The issue involving payment was tabled, pending research.
Township police reported 32 traffic violations and 21 criminal arrests in August.
Officials also discussed stormwater runoff problems in the township and the Cap Heights stormwater project.