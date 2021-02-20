LEWISBURG — Online registration for kindergarten next school year at Lewisburg Area School District opens March 15 and continues through March 26.
Children who are 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible. All children age 6 by that date must register for school in 2021-22 and will be accepted into either kindergarten or first grade.
Visit www.lasd.us to find the link for kindergarten registration. Select the “Community” tab at the top of the page and then select “Student Registration.” The child’s birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency are required.
For more information, call the Kelly Elementary School office at 570-522-3292.