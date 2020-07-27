MIFFLINBURG — Two high profile events over the weekend were mostly peaceful — to the relief of Mifflinburg Mayor David Cooney, with only two small incidents causing concern.
Reflecting on the past weekend, Cooney on Monday afternoon said, "We have had two rallies, the first one on completely peaceful, and the second one, almost entirely peaceful. I'm glad that everyone involved got to express their First Amendment rights."
The LGBTQ event, from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, attracted about 175 demonstrators. Other groups supporting the Pride rally included the If Not Us, Then Who? Black Lives Matter collective, Green New Deal of Lewisburg, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society, and Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate.
People demonstrating against the event numbered about 15.
On Saturday, Wenger's 1st Amendment Support Rally drew hundreds of participants. The rally also served as a memorial fundraiser for the families of Heather Campbell and Matthew Bowersox, who were murdered in a shooting earlier this month.
Meanwhile, a Mifflinburg man has been charged with harassment, stemming from an incident that occurred Sunday afternoon during the demonstration on Chestnut Street (Route 45).
According to Mifflinburg Police, Vincent A. Yornai, 47, at 1:38 p.m, at 629 Chestnut St., was issued a non-traffic citation for harassment after threatening John J. Grandis, 44, of Williamsport, while holding a baseball bat, stating "I will kill you."
In a separate incident, the police department is requesting that anyone with video documentation of a physical altercation that occurred at the corner of 4th and Chestnut streets involving two adult males to contact them at 570-966-1027. Police did not provide any time of the incident.
The names of the persons involved are being withheld by police.
Event organizer Victoria Mathews said Sunday night that she was aware of some altercations, but was unable to provide any details.
An investigation is ongoing, said officer Michele Foose.