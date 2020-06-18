LEWISBURG — Borough council temporarily suspended its ordinance forbidding open alcohol containers in the downtown business district and will allow restaurants to offer outdoor seating in three newly designated areas.
Open containers are now permitted from Seventh to Front streets and Cherry to White Pine alleys, all of which surrounds the main thoroughfare, Market Street (Route 45). Visitors can purchase an alcoholic beverage and drink and carry it in public in that area only, according to Borough Manager William Lowthert. Other alcohol-related laws including public intoxication will still be enforced, he said.
The ordinance was suspended beginning Wednesday and will remain suspended through Aug. 18, though council could lift its suspension at any time.
The measure is meant to entice foot traffic downtown to support merchants and restaurants struggling during the pandemic. Another measure is establishing temporary public dining areas.
One block of Sixth Street, between Market Street and White Pine Alley, will be closed off, as will the parking stalls and sidewalks on the west sides of Sixth and Third streets, between Market Street and Cherry Alley. Lewisburg Downtown Partnership or individual restaurants will provide tables for public use.
