PHILADELPHIA — The Postal Service is accepting letters for the 109-year-old USPS Operation Santa program.
Every day can be a challenge for some families trying to make ends meet. Holiday expectations put extra pressure on those same families who want to make it a special time but just can’t. That is where Operation Santa — and generous Postal Service customers — can help make the holidays a joyous and magical time. Since the program began, hundreds of thousands of less-fortunate children and their families have been helped by the kindness of others.
Participations is simple. Families should write a letter, put it in an envelope affixed with a First-Class Mail Forever stamp and make sure they include their full return address — apartment number, directional information (i.e., E. Main St., Apt. 103) and ZIP Code — and send it to Santa’s official workshop address:
Santa Clause
123 Elf Road
North Pole, 88888
Letters must be postmarked by Dec. 10 and will be uploaded to USPSOperationSanta.com through Dec. 15 for potential adoption. Letters without full return addresses or names will not be posted for adoption.
People can visit the site to adopt letters and fulfill Christmas wishes.
The letter writers can ask for whatever they wish, but more specific requests have a better chance of being granted if the letter is adopted.
— THE DAILY ITEM