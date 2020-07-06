SUNBURY — The Oppenheimer Playground will open as soon as the city can hire a staff thanks to $5,000 in donations from Sunbury businesses, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
"We are currently taking applications and hope to get people hired quickly," Ocker said. "Normally we hire staff and we get that money reimbursed from the state but this year we couldn't because of COVID-19. And we didn't have the money in the budget. So thanks to the city businesses that donated we are now able to open the park."
"We are very grateful to the businesses that put up the money to hire people," she said.
The city received funds from Weis Markets, Chris Reis State Farm Insurance and The Sweet Stop in order to pay for employees to operate the water park, Ocker said.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation said he was thrilled the businesses stepped up to help when the city believed the park would remain closed this year because of COVID-19.
"This is great to see and we are thankful for the businesses who donated in order to give our children a free place to go this summer during the crisis we are in," he said.
The playground will operate on limited hours, Ocker said.
The park will be open noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
All social distancing and health precautions will be taken to ensure everyone’s safety the same as the city did with the Sunbury Community Pool, Ocker said.
The city is currently accepting applications to work at the playground.
Applicants must be responsible and actively engaged in working with children. Applications may be picked up outside the mayor's office at 225 Market St. and returned there between 8 a.m. and 4:30 pm.
“I know my son has looked forward to going to the playground every summer and now we have another little one ready to try it out this summer," Councilman Chris Reis said. "So to be able to find a way to get this open was a no-brainer for me. I am happy that we were able to help out and hope that families around the area have a great summer enjoying the city and what it has to offer."
Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing for Weis Markets, said he was thrilled to see the park open.
"Weis Markets is thrilled to support the Oppenheimer Playground," he said. "We're a locally focused company committed to supporting community organizations and we hope this will provide safety and fun for all community members this summer."