SUNBURY — The Oppenheimer Playground will open Saturday thanks to $5,000 in donations from Sunbury businesses, according to City Administrator Jody Ocker.
Oppenheimer Playground director Ron Pratt said the playground was able to use the funds to staff the playground.
The city received funds from Weis Markets, Chris Reis State Farm Insurance and The Sweet Stop in order to pay for employees to operate the water park, Ocker said.
Councilman Jim Eister, who is in charge of parks and recreation said he was thrilled the businesses stepped up to help when the city believed the park would remain closed this year because of COVID-19.
The new hours of operation will be Wednesday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.
The activity room and block room at the park will not open in 2020, Pratt said.
The Sweet Stop will be at the park Saturday for the opening.