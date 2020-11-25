MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) has canceled the 2020 Christmas Season Open House of the Milton Model Train Museum due to Covid 19 concerns.
The open house sessions this year during the Christmas season have been canceled due to the rapidly rising cases of the Covid 19 virus, according to TIME Executive Director George Venios.
"We have seen a dramatic increase in cases recently and have made the hard decision to cancel this season," said Venios. "This was not taken lightly or without much sadness but it is our responsibility to protect the health of our members and the visitors that attend our open houses. Given our space constrictions, it would be very difficult to maintain safety during this outbreak. We plan to cancel Monday evening work sessions also during this increased outbreak so as to keep everyone safe. Again, we are very sad to make this decision but hope for a much better 2021."
— JUSTIN STRAWSER