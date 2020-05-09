MILTON — A giveaway of 1,200 tomato plants on Friday was so popular that the organizers ran out hours before the scheduled end time.
The Improved Milton Experience and Chef’s Place/Boiardi Museum and Eatery held the event to encourage the public to create victory gardens in recognition of the 75th Anniversary of V-E Day, which marked the end of World War II in Europe. Many homes in the United States had victory gardens during the war.
"It's a lot of tomato plants," said TIME Board President Amanda Craig. "We're really excited to do it. We started at 9 this morning, about an hour early. If people were asking for plants, we weren't going to deny them their love of tomatoes."
The event, which also recognized essential workers from the Milton Conagra / Chef Boyardee Plant, was scheduled to go until 4 p.m. but they ran out before 1 p.m. The event was non-contact curbside pick-up at the Veterans Memorial on South Front St.
David L. Bittner, agricultural science and biology instructor, FFA advisor at Milton Area School District, said tomato plants are a warm-season crop. He advised not to put the plants out until next week when it's warmer.
Tomatoes love calcium and magnesium, so sprinkle in Epsom salts and crushed up shells into the soil, he said.
"It can help protect plants and build up immune systems," he said.
Joy Bennett, of Milton, said she tends a garden and was grateful for the free plants. She has taken advantage of other food giveaways in the last few weeks.
"It's wonderful. It will really come in handy when it gets tomatoes on them."
Milton is always a community that pulls together, she said.