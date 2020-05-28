SHAMOKIN — The Shamokin office of Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. is hosting a Fresh Food Pantry on Friday from 1 to 3 p.m. at its office at 2 E. Arch St.
The Fresh Food Pantry will be held every other Friday. People must call ahead at 570-644-6575 ext. 171. Customers are asked to please stay in their cars and to pull up to the top of the parking lot at the second-floor entrance.
Walkers are welcome.
Central Susquehanna Opportunities Inc. wants to remind the community they are still open providing remote support to individuals and families needing food, housing, utility or job searching services.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER