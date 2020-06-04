SUNBURY — The city of Sunbury became the first stop of a two-day parade of smiles for the self-advocates at the Arc Susquehanna Valley who have been stuck at home during the COVID-19 crisis.
The parade of leaders, supporters and other self-advocates started at the Sunbury location, 326 Market St., on Thursday and traveled to nine homes of self-advocates in Sunbury and seven homes in Shamokin. On Friday, they will travel to Northumberland, Watsontown and Milton.
"This may seem like a small thing, but our self-advocates are home and can't do anything because they have different types of immune systems," said Arc Board President Deb Brubaker. "Just us driving by and waving will light up their day."
The parade consisted of seven vehicles with plenty of beeping and waving. They had signs, balloons and candy and treats to throw out.
Arc, which serves 1,500 unique individuals in Northumberland, Snyder, Union, Montour, Columbia, Lycoming and Clinton counties, is a nonprofit membership organization committed to promoting awareness, opportunities, quality programs and advocacy for people with intellectual disabilities and their families.
"We miss seeing everyone's smiles in person," said ARC Executive Director Tessa Moore. "The staff and board of directors planned this parade so we could visit with our friends."
Self-advocate Rebecca Carta, of Leck Kill, joined in the parade. She has been a part of the ARC program for at least three years and said she misses her friends.
"They help me be happier," she said. "I don't have that many friends."
Self-advocate Matthew Darrah, of Sunbury, collected the candy and treats from the parade as his friends drove by on 11th Street.
"I like all of it," he said. "I miss my friends."
His mother, Cheryl Darrah, said she loved the idea.
"It means a lot to Matthew. He misses going to AMPES (A Meeting Place For Expanding and Sharing). It's a great way to acknowledge the participants."