HARRISBURG — Nominations are now open for the annual Pennsylvania Dairy Industry Award program, which recognizes dairy producers and industry professionals who excel in leadership, service and innovation. Award recipients will be recognized at the Pennsylvania Dairy Summit in February 2021.
Nominations are being accepted for:
— Pennsylvania Distinguished Dairy Producer Award recognizes individual dairy producers or farm enterprises that have demonstrated superior management capabilities within their own dairy business and provide outstanding leadership and service to the dairy industry.
— Pennsylvania Dairy Service Award recognizes an individual who has distinguished him or herself in serving the greater interest of Pennsylvania’s dairy industry and dairy farms.
— Pennsylvania Dairy Innovator Award recognizes an individual or business entity that has provided tremendous innovation to progress Pennsylvania’s dairy industry toward a brighter future, either by advancing the marketplace or creating new opportunities for innovation on the farm.
Visit centerfordairyexcellence.org/awards to submit a nomination and view last year’s award recipients. All nominations must be received by November 16, 2020 to be considered for this year’s awards.
— RICK DANDES