Organization offering free meal By Rick Dandes The Daily Item May 20, 2020 1 hr ago SUNBURY — Sunbury Together will be distributing free meals on Thursday at 3 p.m. at the gazebo in Cameron Park.Safe and minimal contact pickup procedures will be set up around the gazebo to ensure the safety of everyone involved. — RICK DANDES Tags Meal Gazebo Procedure Free Contact Safety Rick Dandes Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Daily Item Reprints Obituaries RUCKLE, Alan Apr 17, 1957 - May 18, 2020 KLINE, Irene Jul 11, 1929 - May 19, 2020 KESSLER, Cynthia Mar 21, 1936 - Apr 15, 2020 CARTER, Eileen Jul 23, 1931 - May 18, 2020 SCHRADER, Elaine Nov 6, 1923 - May 15, 2020