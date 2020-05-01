Penn State Extension is hosting free webinars aimed at helping farmers and small business owners, including sole proprietors, understand the Paycheck Protection Program, a loan program designed to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 crisis.
The loan program provides small businesses with eight weeks of cash-flow assistance through federally guaranteed loans administered by the Small Business Administration. The loans will be forgiven if the business keeps all employees on the payroll for eight weeks and the money is used for payroll, rent, mortgage interest or utilities, noted James Ladlee, Penn State Extension assistant director for energy, business and community vitality programs.
Penn State Extension has a growing portfolio of educational resources on stimulus-related topics, including the following, all of which can be viewed at any time. They include:
“Small Business Benefits and the CARES Act: What Farm and Food Producers Need to Know.” https://extension.psu.edu/small-business-benefits-and-the-cares-act-what-farm-and-food-producers-need-to-know.
“COVID-19 Stimulus Benefits and Your Farm and Food Business.” https://extension.psu.edu/covid-19-stimulus-benefits-and-your-farm-and-food-business-webinar.
“COVID-19 Stimulus Benefits for Dairy Industry Farmers and Small Businesses.” https://extension.psu.edu/covld-19-stimulus-benefits-for-dairy-industry-farmers-and-small-businesses-webinar.