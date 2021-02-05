SHAMOKIN — Central Susquehanna Opportunities, Inc. (CSO) received funding from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD) to support its new re-entry initiative, Stepping Out. The initiative is a comprehensive approach to addressing the needs of those planning to reside in Northumberland County after their release from prison.
The Stepping Out initiative provides case management support to individuals in Northumberland County prison and those returning from state correctional institutions. This case management support will help individuals access housing, employment and basic needs to ensure their successful transition back into the community.
This spring, in partnership with Northumberland County, CSO will convene a Re-entry Coalition that will develop a strategic plan for re-entry services in the county. The Re-entry Coalition will consist of representatives from community partners, businesses, education, corrections and county agencies to ensure a comprehensive approach for the strategic plan.
For questions or to join the Northumberland County Re-entry Coalition, contact Corey Houser at 570-492-3316.