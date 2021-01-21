SUNBURY — The Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) plans to release a major economic impact study at 10 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Central PA Chamber of Commerce.
Dr. Lenaire Ahlum, executive director of the SVCEP, gave local elected officials and Central Susquehanna Workforce Development boards a preview of the study in December.
The economic impact study was conducted by Economic Modeling Specialists International (Emsi) the leader in labor market and higher education analyses. The firm has conducted more than 2,000 economic impact studies over 18 years. The study concludes that a new regional community college serving Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties and adjacent areas will bring conservatively $78.5 million in new economic activity to the Valley over the next decade.
With the economic impact study, the SVCEP will move forward to the next steps in founding a new community college serving the Susquehanna Valley. The new community college will offer curricular tracks in agriculture, biology, business, education, engineering, liberal arts and nursing. It will grant certificates and associate degrees, with stackable, transferable credits, allowing students to pursue further education at a four-year university.
Currently, there are only fourteen public community colleges to serve the 13 million residents of Pennsylvania; they are located in the Pittsburgh and Philadelphia metro regions, with one in Harrisburg and one in the northeast. Earlier this year, The Pennsylvania State Board of Education approved the plan to establish Erie County Community College with plans to open doors in fall 2021. SVCEP aims to make the 16th public community college a reality for the Valley.
For more information, contact Dr. Lenaire Ahlum at 570-898-4334.