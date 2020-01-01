SHAMOKIN — God's Chuckwagon will break until March 5, but the organization has other events planned.
The Rev. James and Janet Bowers said they served 408 meals for Christmas, bringing the total number of meals to 12,716.
They are going out on Jan. 24 in Schuylkill County to help with the homeless count. Starting Jan. 11 they will be serving a hot meal from the bakery at 600 W. Pine St every Friday until Feb. 22 from 12 noon to 1 p.m.
The food pantry will be handing out coats, hats scarfs, and gloves along with the food from 2 to 4 p.m. January 23. The food pantry helped 862 families in 2019.
— JUSTIN STRAWSER